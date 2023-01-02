Global Leadership Initiatives for Youth (GLIFY), an East Bay nonprofit for middle and high school students, delivered 45 gift bags this year as part of the Pleasanton Community of Character’s annual “Adopt a Senior” holiday program.
“Adopt a Senior” is also supported by the Pleasanton Police Charitable Foundation, churches, and other organizations in the Tri-Valley to offer Christmas cheer to 200 Tri-Valley seniors supported by CityServe of the Tri-Valley. This is the third year GLIFY has participated in the program. Formed in 2010, GLIFY now has more than 300 members. The current co-presidents, Kacie Hu and Madeline Zhang, are both juniors at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton.