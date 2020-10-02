Valley Humane Society and Livermore Subaru are again teaming up to promote local dog and pet adoptions.
Now through Oct. 10, the car dealership will contribute $100 to the Valley Humane Society for every pet adoption.
In addition, spay/neuter surgeries and other medical costs will be covered by a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
More than 30 dogs and cats were adopted last year during the Subaru Loves Pets event.
animals.
Although the Humane Society is closed to walk-in visitors, pet adoptions are still being offered by appointment at the Pleasanton center. For pictures and information about available animals, go to https://valleyhumane.org.