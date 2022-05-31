The Livermore Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will offer four levels of reading games for pre-readers, independent readers, teens, and adults.
Registered readers can either log their minutes online at livermore.beanstack.org or keep track on a paper game board, with prizes awarded at each level.
The free program will run from Wednesday, June 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 17. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
The library will also sponsor several activities to complement the reading program, including story time events for children, a painting workshop for adults, science day, wildlife show, introduction to opera, “Taste of Africa” family festival, and a Harry Potter birthday party for all ages.
For more information, visit LivermoreLibrary.net.