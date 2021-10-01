Sunflower Hill has named Janet Cohen, an independent nonprofit consultant, to serve as interim executive director during its search to replace the retiring Edie Nehls.
Nehls, named the organization’s first executive director in 2018, recently announced that she would be stepping down at the end of October. The Pleasanton-based Sunflower Hill develops residential communities and provides life-skills and enrichment programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Cohen, president of Florida-based Janet Cohen Consulting, will work with the board of directors to recruit a replacement. She will oversee day-to-day operations during the transition, working with staff to implement key goals and initiatives identified during the organization’s recent strategic planning process.
Cohen’s experience includes serving as director of new business ventures at Hope Services in San Jose for three years and affiliate consultant with the nonprofit CompassPoint in the Bay Area for six years. She was also a senior consultant with the National Center for Social Entrepreneurs for five years, and served as chief executive officer of Project HIRED, a nonprofit employment service serving individuals with disabilities, for 10 years.
“We are very excited to be working with Jan as we begin our search for a permanent executive director to lead us into the future,” said Kathy Layman, Sunflower Hill board president. “The wealth of expertise and skills that she brings strengthens our position as we prepare for significant growth over the next few years.”