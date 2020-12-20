Sunflower Hill has received a $3,500 grant from Robert Half, a global staffing firm with offices in the Tri-Valley, to purchase equipment and supplies for its garden programs.
Sunflower Hill is a Tri-Valley nonprofit that develops independent living communities and provides vocational programs for adults with developmental disabilities, including the Sunflower Hill Garden at Hagemann Ranch in Livermore.
The grant will be used to buy assisted kneelers, adaptive tools, harvesting equipment and supplies in 2021.
Robert Half previously awarded Sunflower Hill a grant in 2019 and this year produced a short video for adults with developmental disabilities, “Join the Team - Wear Your Mask,” detailing why it’s important to wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic and how to overcome objections to wearing one.
“We’re very thankful to Robert Half for this grant and for their continued support of Sunflower Hill and adults with developmental disabilities,” said Edie Nehls, Sunflower Hill executive director. “Their ongoing generosity enables us to provide the tools and supplies needed to help our program participants engage, learn, and thrive.”