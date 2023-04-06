LOGO - Alameda County Seal

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will consider the approval of a 47-acre cemetery project in unincorporated North Livermore during a tentatively scheduled planning meeting on April 13, at 10 a.m., according to agenda material from a recent March 9 supervisor planning meeting.

If approved, Monte Vista Memorial Gardens would be built on nearly half of a 104-acre parcel near Interstate 580 between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street. Proposed by the Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group LLC, the non-denominational burial site would include five acres designated exclusively for Jewish families. Those in favor of the project contend that the estimated 40,000 Jews who live in Alameda County (and the 10,000 who live in the Tri-Valley) currently must travel outside the area for burial services.