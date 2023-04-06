The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will consider the approval of a 47-acre cemetery project in unincorporated North Livermore during a tentatively scheduled planning meeting on April 13, at 10 a.m., according to agenda material from a recent March 9 supervisor planning meeting.
If approved, Monte Vista Memorial Gardens would be built on nearly half of a 104-acre parcel near Interstate 580 between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street. Proposed by the Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group LLC, the non-denominational burial site would include five acres designated exclusively for Jewish families. Those in favor of the project contend that the estimated 40,000 Jews who live in Alameda County (and the 10,000 who live in the Tri-Valley) currently must travel outside the area for burial services.
However, the cemetery project is controversial because it would be created on land outside the Urban Growth Boundaries (UGBs) of both the city and the county. It would also house structures that exceed the general plan’s limit on square footage and the buildings would be for urban uses, which is in violation of the UGBs.
Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV) have jointly filed an appeal of the Alameda County Planning Commission’s approval of the project on Dec. 14, 2022. The City of Livermore has also appealed. The groups say that the project violates provisions of Measure D, a voter-approved initiative passed in 2000 to protect and enhance agricultural land and open space in Alameda County. Measure D also created the North Livermore Intensive Agriculture area, which precludes urbanization in North Livermore in order to encourage cultivated agriculture.