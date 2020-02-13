“Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump,” Rep. Eric Swalwell’s account of the House impeachment and Senate trial of the president, will be released on April 7.
Swalwell said Endgame, to be published by Abrams Press, “is the story of courage triumphing over corruption to impeach President Trump.”
“It’s my inside account of America’s public servants stepping up and Congress taking action to rein in a president who put his own interests over national security and our elections’ integrity,” Swalwell said. “And while Donald Trump’s Senate fixers rigged his acquittal, our effort to hold him accountable was the beginning of the end for his corrupt presidency.”
Swalwell (D-CA) was first elected in 2012 to represent California’s 15th congressional district. Now in his fourth term, he serves on the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, the two committees that handled the impeachment inquiry. He also served as a House manager during the Senate trial.