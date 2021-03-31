The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild’s is offering a chance to win a vocal performance by music director Lara Webber.
Tickets for the guild’s fundraising raffle are $10 each and will be available in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, from 1-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4, and again the following weekend. The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. on April 11.
The winner and guests will receive a 30-minute vocal performance by Webber, singing at any mutually agreeable time and place, indoors or outdoors depending on Covid-19 guidelines, before the end of the year, and in whatever style the raffle winner picks.
All proceeds will benefit the Livermore-Amador Symphony.