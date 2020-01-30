The Taylor Family Foundation, which sponsors camp experiences for children with chronic medical, developmental, and emotional challenges, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Founded in 1990 by Barry and Elaine Taylor, the foundation was created to raise money and provide support for children in the Bay Area living with HIV/AIDS. Since its inception, foundation has grown from sponsoring one session of camp during the summer to 32 sessions of camp annually, as well as sponsoring a variety of wellness programs including an Urgent Need Fund, Equine Therapy, Team KC, Sophie’s Place Mobile Music Therapy Program, Sibshops, Barry Taylor Scholarship Fund, and Project Organic Produce.
The foundation now operates Camp Arroyo, a year-round residential camp in the hills surrounding the 138-acre Del Valle Regional Wilderness in Livermore. The camp was formally opened in 2000 in partnership with the East Bay Regional Park District.
To learn more about the foundation, go to www.ttff.org.