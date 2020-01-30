The Valley Humane Society’s 6th annual Tails at Twilight gala will serve up a tropical tiki escape.
This year’s tropical-themed gala will celebrate the bond between humans and their companion animals, while raising funds for animal rescue, education, and community service efforts, including the society’s Canine Comfort pet therapy, which offers therapeutic pet visitation to children with cancer, Alzheimer’s patients, and veterans. It will be held at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery, 410 Vineyard Ave., in Pleasanton, on March 6.
The evening will begin with a champagne reception, hors d’oeuvres, and a no-host bar beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner will be followed by dancing and live and silent auctions. Guests are encouraged to dress in their tropical best.
Auction items include a case of Hall Winery wines and tasting passes; a five-night stay in Kauai, Hawaii; tickets to see the Golden State Warriors; and a five-course seasonal harvest dinner with wine pairings and bocce. The City of Pleasanton is once again offering one lucky pet owner to have their dog named Ambassadog for 2020.
Tickets are $150 per person and are available at valleyhumane.org. Tails at Twilight will be hosted by Jeff and Doris Hank, with media sponsorship provided by the Pleasanton Weekly. For more information, call (925) 426-8656.