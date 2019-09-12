All are invited to attend Tails at Twilight, a fundraiser for the East Bay SPCA in Dublin, on Saturday, Sept, 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature food, premium wines, craft beers, behind-the-scenes facility tours, fun silent auction items, exciting casino games, and special guest host Diane Dwyer, Former KTVU and NBC Bay Area News Anchor.
All proceeds benefit the lifesaving programs and services of the East Bay SPCA. General admission tickets are $100.
The East Bay SPCA is committed to the welfare of cats and dogs in the community, and strives to end animal cruelty, neglect and overpopulation by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals.
To learn more, visit eastbayspca.org, or call (925) 479-9670. The East Bay SPCA is located at 4651 Gleason Drive, Dublin.