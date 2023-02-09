Reading Book Blaz Photo Unsplash.jpg

“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” was chosen for the Livermore Public Library’s 17th annual Livermore Reads Together program.

The best-selling nonfiction book by Kate Moore tells the story of women factory workers in the 1920s who suffered radiation poisoning from treating watch dials with self-luminous paint made with powdered radium and their struggle to sue their employers and strengthen worker’s rights.