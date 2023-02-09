“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” was chosen for the Livermore Public Library’s 17th annual Livermore Reads Together program.
The best-selling nonfiction book by Kate Moore tells the story of women factory workers in the 1920s who suffered radiation poisoning from treating watch dials with self-luminous paint made with powdered radium and their struggle to sue their employers and strengthen worker’s rights.
The women were told the newly discovered element was harmless and were even encouraged to “point” their paint brushes with their lips to give them a fine point. The women would often leave work covered with radium dust, and some would even paint their fingernails and lips to make them glow. Many became sick and at least 50 were reported to have died from radiation poisoning.
The award-winning book, published in 2017, was selected for this year’s Livermore Reads Together program last summer in a vote by library patrons. Copies of the book are available at all Livermore Public Library branches.
The library has also scheduled a series of events during March in conjunction with Women’s History Month, including several that focus on themes from “The Radium Girls.”
Events Schedule:
March 1 through March 31: Women in Science Coloring Activity at Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave. For all ages and all supplies will be provided by the library. No registration required.
March 4: The Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., will host a “Family Science Day” at 1 p.m. for children and their families to enjoy hands-on activities presented by Quest Science and the Livermore Water Resources Division.
March 5: At 1 p.m., Kate Moore, author of “The Radium Girls,” will participate in a live Zoom-based discussion and Q&A session for adults and teens. To join the online discussion, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/89914899390. No registration is required. Questions can be submitted in advance by email to prsevilla@livermoreca.gov, with “Question for Kate Moore” in the subject line.
March 7-10: X-Ray Craft: For children 4 and older, the activity program will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at the Springtown Branch Library, 998 Bluebell Dr.; at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at the Civic Center Library; and 3 p.m., Friday, March 10, at the Rincon Branch Library. . No registration required and all materials will be provided.
March 9: At 7 p.m., Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory radiochemist Dawn Shaughnessy will give a presentation on “Livermorium, Radium, and other Heavy Elements” at the Civic Center Library. The program is for teens and adults, and no registration is required.
March 14-16: Glow-in-the-Dark Totes: For students in grade six through 12, the program will explain glow-in-the-dark materials and why radium is no longer used in consumer products. Participants will use glow-in-the- dark paint to decorate a tote bag. The program will be offered at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, at the Springtown Library; at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at the Civic Center Library; and at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Rincon Library. Registration is required by calling 925 373-5505.
March 14: At 6 p.m. the library will host a live Zoom-based talk and Q&A session for adults with Joe W. Gray, professor emeritus in the Biomedical Engineering Department at Oregon Health & Science University. Gray, will discuss the latest research into radiation exposure and how individuals can protect themselves, also worked in the Biomedical Sciences Division at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and was associate laboratory director for Biosciences and Life Sciences at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. To join the Zoom presentation, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/85870130190. No registration is required. Question can be emailed in advance to prsevilla@livermoreca.gov.
March 16: At 7 p.m., the Encore Players, a community theater group, will present a Readers Theater presentation of “The Radium Girls” for teens and adults at the Civic Center Library.
March 19: The Civic Center Library will screen “Radium Girls,” a 2018 film adaptation film, at 2 p.m., followed by a discussion of the book and the movie. The viewing is for teens and adults.
March 25: At 1 p.m., Herbert Cole, Livermore’s emergency manager, will present “Emergency Preparedness for Families” at the Civic Center Library. Designed for children in grades K-5 and their families, the program will cover how to prepare for a disaster and create a mini emergency kit. No registration is required.
March 26: At 3 p.m., Scott Kerlin, a medical and mental health research consultant, will discuss “Workplace Bullying: How it Affects your Work, Health, and Relationships” at the Civic Center Library.
March 30: At 5:30 p.m., the Civic Center Library will present the 2017 film “Hidden Figures,” about several African American women who worked as mathematicians for NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Members of the African American Body of Laboratory Employees will lead a discussion after the movie. For adults and teens.
All Livermore Reads Together events are free to the public. For more information, call 925-373-5500 or visit library.livermoreca.gov.