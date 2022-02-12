James Paxon, general manager of Hacienda Park; Vanessa Sinclair, executive director of Extended Day Child Care (EDCC); and Brenda Montgomery-Telfor, head of the Foster and Kinship program for the Pleasanton Unified School District were Legacy Awards recipients at the 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Fellowship Breakfast for the Tri-Valley last month, sponsored by the Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative.
Paxson, in addition to managing the Hacienda Park development in Pleasanton, currently serves on the boards of several local and regional organizations including the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, East Bay Leadership Council, Axis Community Health Center, Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, and the Three Valleys Community Foundation Advisory Board.
Sinclair, who has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Brandman University, is also curriculum specialist for a non-profit before and after school childcare program with nine locations in Pleasanton and Dublin.
Montgomery-Telfor, who has a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Notre Dame, has created several programs for the Pleasanton school district, including an early College/Career Preparation and Readiness Program for sixth- and seventh-grade students.
Dr. Dyrell Foster, president of Las Positas College, gave the keynote address at the breakfast, which was held virtually because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.