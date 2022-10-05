LOGO - Three Valleys Community Foundation 3VCF

REGIONAL – Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) has announced the launch of the Power of Collaboration Campaign - a special opportunity for local corporations and businesses to address critical, unmet community needs via high impact grantmaking to local nonprofits. 

  The campaign, in partnership with Amazon, is designed to raise $500,000. “Our region is vibrant and rich in innovation, scientific and technical achievements, agriculture, natural beauty, and the arts,” noted Kelly Bowers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Three Valleys Community Foundation. “Yet, submerged in our thriving suburbs, in the midst of great affluence, there are many individuals struggling to survive daily. We want to work collaboratively with our community to change that.” 