REGIONAL – Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) has announced the launch of the Power of Collaboration Campaign - a special opportunity for local corporations and businesses to address critical, unmet community needs via high impact grantmaking to local nonprofits.
The campaign, in partnership with Amazon, is designed to raise $500,000. “Our region is vibrant and rich in innovation, scientific and technical achievements, agriculture, natural beauty, and the arts,” noted Kelly Bowers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Three Valleys Community Foundation. “Yet, submerged in our thriving suburbs, in the midst of great affluence, there are many individuals struggling to survive daily. We want to work collaboratively with our community to change that.”
A 2021 Community Benefit Report from Stanford-Valley Health Care cited mental health, health care access, housing, homelessness and health/food as the top needs in the region. As an example, Bowers noted there are more than 300 unhoused individuals in the Three Valleys, and in Livermore alone, approximately half of those individuals are children.
“These individuals represent what I refer to as ‘the hidden homeless,’ she said. “It’s my great hope that we can create grantmaking funds to address that and other top priority areas in 2023.
Created in November 2021, Three Valleys Community Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization formed with a singular mission and vision: to strengthen the greater TriValley region through inclusive leadership, thoughtful funding, informed giving and collaborative action. As one of 700 community foundations nationwide, the organization serves as a philanthropic anchor - connecting generous donors with local nonprofits committed to addressing local issues and serving those who need it most. Bowers joined the organization as CEO and President in August 2022.
Now, thanks to a lead gift of $50,000 from Amazon, Three Valleys is able to launch its first grantmaking opportunity in 2023 via a corporate challenge to the community.
“We know that organizations like Three Valleys Community Foundation can act as a catalyst and convener among donors, nonprofits and the community to create exponential impact,” said Sally Kay, Regional Head of Public Policy and External Affairs for Amazon. “Amazon is committed to providing support to the communities where employees and customers live and work. That’s why we are proud to offer a foundational investment to launch the Power of Collaboration Fund. We challenge other employers in the Tri-Valley to join us.”
Over the last year,Three Valleys Community Foundation has served as the fiscal agent for a number of community-wide initiatives - including the We Are Pleasanton Campaign, which raised nearly $250,000 for improvements at Foothill High School in Pleasanton; the Dublin Fallen Officers Fund, created in memory of Alameda County Sheriff’ Deputy Aubrey Phillips, as well as the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund. In addition, Three Valleys now has more than $1.1 million in donor assets with a number of local individuals already contributing to area nonprofits via donor advised funds.
“We salute Amazon for taking the lead on this important issue,” said John Sensiba, 3VCF Board Chair. “It will take all of us – corporations, small businesses, as well as generous individual donors, to boost the overall quality of life in our region,” he said.
“In most communities, approximately 1-2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) goes directly back to local charities. Unfortunately, we are at a much lower level - at less than half of one percent in our region. With a GDP of more than $42 billion dollars in the Tri-Valley, we want to collaborate with businesses, community and local leaders to address the issues. I’m hopeful many will rise to the challenge and come through on behalf of our community and region.”
The Three Valleys Community Foundation Power of Collaboration Campaign will run through December 2022. Bowers noted she will be working with local nonprofits, city leaders, Alameda and Contra Costa county officials to identify the types of grantmaking opportunities that could launch in 2023. “We welcome partners and collaborators to join us on this journey,” she said. “We want to Give, Grant and Grow our community - together.”
For more information on the Power of Collaboration Campaign and Three Valleys Community Foundation, contact Kelly Bowers, CEO/president at kbowers@3vcf.org or visit 3vcf.org