Alameda County – Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) is pleased to announce the launch of a Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund.

This focused field of interest fund was seeded with a generous lead gift from Jean King, a longtime Livermore resident. King has a history of volunteerism. She was named the Assembly District Woman of the Year in 2005 for her passion for the arts and the preservation of our environment. Contributions from this new fund will be distributed to nonprofits working to address local environmental education, issues and opportunities.