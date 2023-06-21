Alameda County – Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) is pleased to announce the launch of a Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund.
This focused field of interest fund was seeded with a generous lead gift from Jean King, a longtime Livermore resident. King has a history of volunteerism. She was named the Assembly District Woman of the Year in 2005 for her passion for the arts and the preservation of our environment. Contributions from this new fund will be distributed to nonprofits working to address local environmental education, issues and opportunities.
“I am excited to contribute to the launch of this special Give, Grant & Grow Green Fund at Three Valleys Community Foundation,” said King. “Safeguarding our precious resources and making a positive impact on our environment is one of the most important issues of our time. I believe that if we work collectively, we can make a difference. It’s my sincere hope that we can help nonprofits desiring to make a difference in this area.”
Give, Grant & Grow Green at 3VCF will be a community benefit fund, designed specifically to support nonprofits, programs and opportunities in the environmental sector. As a 3VCF managed and directed fund, 3VCF’s board of directors will oversee fund disbursements.
“Our sincere thanks to Jean King for her generous gift launching this important fund,” said Kelly Bowers, 3VCF’s CEO/President. “Green giving is more than making a charitable donation. It is an investment in local nonprofits that promote environmental education, sustainability and stewardship, among other green initiatives, as well as in the work that’s underway to create a cleaner, healthier world and future.”
Bowers added, “We welcome contributions from other local leaders and residents who care about this important cause and look forward to impactful and inspirational grantmaking.”
The new fund joins a number of other community benefit and regional causes supported by 3VCF addressing such issues as youth mental health, school facilities improvement and flood disaster relief and recovery.
In addition, 3VCF’s first grantmaking via the Power of Collaboration Corporate Challenge campaign is set for summer-fall 2023. 3VCF will host a State of Giving Gathering on November 28, 2023, in the Mertes Center for the Arts at Las Positas College, where the state of philanthropy in the region will be discussed and multiple community impact and action grants will be awarded to eligible nonprofits. The Foundation Catalyst and lead event sponsor is Fremont Bank.
Key corporate donors and sponsors for the Corporate Challenge already include: Lead Donor and Foundation Visionary: Amazon; PG&E; Sensiba LLC; Anchor Health Care Founding Partner; John Muir Health; Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley; Lead Foundation Builder: Cal Water Services; Topcon Positioning Systems; and Lead Foundation Friend: Heritage Bank of Commerce; ENGIE; Monarch Tractor and Barry & Wynn Architects, among others. Since inception in November 2021, Three Valleys Community Foundation also houses multiple Donor Advised Funds and has served as the fiscal sponsor of the annual Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund, We Are Pleasanton Fund, Dublin Fallen Officers Fund, the Sunol Relief and Recovery Fund, the Danville Area Youth Mental Health Outreach Initiative Fund, and IMPACT Diablo Valley Grant and Support Funds. Under the 3VCF umbrella, more than $450,000 in direct grants to nonprofits have been distributed to date.
More information on the new 3VCF Give, Grant and Grow Green Fund can be found on Three Valleys Community Foundation website, 3vcf.org. Tax deductible donations can be made online directly to the fund or can be sent by mail. For more information on this new fund or any 3VCF community partnership opportunity, contact Kelly Bowers at kbowers@3vcf.org.