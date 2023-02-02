The Livermore Lions Club hosts its annual Crab Feed on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
This is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year. It begins at 5:30 pm at the Bothwell Arts Center at 2466 Eighth Street in Livermore.
The event features all-you-can-eat crab. Included on the menu are pasta, salad, bread, dessert and water. There will be a cash bar and no outside beverages allowed. Servers will be the Girl Scouts from Troop 33266 and the Leos from Livermore High School. There will be music for dancing, a 50/50 raffle, other raffle drawings and silent auctions for events, items, and activities, all donated by local businesses and wineries.
Money raised form the Crab Feed will support community projects, local nonprofit organizations, and Lions charities, which help the visually and hearing impaired and diabetes and cancer research. The 2022 community projects included: Cooking breakfast for all the grads at Granada Grad Night, sponsoring and funding the Leos Club at Livermore High School, cooking breakfast for Sunset Elementary and East Avenue Middle Schools, serving meals at Special Kids Day, and sponsoring the Lions Student Speakers Contest for college scholarships.
Tickets are $65 and for a table of 8 the price is $60 per person. Order your tickets now before March 1st by contacting Ann at 805-405-8742.
