After opening in downtown Pleasanton in 1998, Towne Center Books is coming to downtown Livermore in September.
“We'll be moving into the space next to Cream,” said owner Judy Wheeler. “We'll open softly as soon as the phone and computers are in place, but are planning a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 28, and I'm still hiring.”
Wheeler added that it will be a carefully-curated shop and a first step into Livermore. It will be the city’s first bookstore in 14 years; Altamont Books, formerly Goodenough Books, closed in 2005 after operating for 25 years.
“We'll adjust inventory depending on what customers tell us and show us with their purchases,” Wheeler said. “With a small space, the inventory will be changing often. Our favorites and bestsellers, of course, will remain!”
Towne Center Books’ mission is to offer a place for people to gather, learn, connect, and have a sense of community. It hosts four monthly book clubs, and an active schedule of author events. With more room available at the Pleasanton location, it’s likely that events will continue to be held there, although Wheeler is hoping to create partnerships in Livermore with restaurants, coffee shops, and the Bankhead to showcase authors.
In addition to books, Towne Center stocks a selection of games, jewelry and educational toys.
“Some of our most popular book sections include fiction, science, history and children's books in all genres,” said Wheeler. “Our tag line is, We Sell Imagination.”
Friendly, knowledgeable staff members will help patrons with selections. The store offers complimentary gift wrap, free shipping to one location on purchases over $25, special orders that are usually filled within one day, 24/7 shopping online, and free delivery to Livermore and Pleasanton.
Wheeler currently serves on the Civic Arts Commission; and is a board member of the Museum on Main in Pleasanton, the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, and the Pleasanton Downtown Association; and is an active member of the American Booksellers Association and the Northern California Booksellers Association.
“I opened Towne Center Books with the goal of making it a viable commercial bookstore and community resource for both children and adults,” Wheeler said. “We enjoy working with schools on author visits, and provide excellent business to business service for school districts.”
To learn more or sign up for the newsletter, visit www.townecenterbooks.com.