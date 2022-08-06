Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, which operates the Wheels program, and Central Contra Costa County Transit Authority, which operates County Connection, have agreed to consolidate the two paratransit services.
According to the transit authorities, the decision to consolidate paratransit services was based on a successful pilot program and would increase productivity and improve customer service. Paratransit buses serve people with disabilities who are unable to use a regular fixed-route bus or rail service. Under the agreement, paratransit riders will be able to travel across the boundaries of the two agencies without needing a transfer or changing buses.