Tri-Valley Career Center will continue to offer in-person, drop-off and pick-up services for 2020 taxes.
Bring your tax documents to the drop-off location for review with an IRS-certified volunteer, then return the following week to sign and pick up your returns. The center will e-file the returns on your behalf.
Virtual services are available for taxpayers who qualify for VITA services and are able to submit their tax documents electronically. These 100% virtual services are conducted without in-person contact and can be accessed through the IRS website at getyourrefund.org.
This year, the drop-off site is located at Dublin Professional Center, 7600 Dublin Blvd., in Dublin, at the corner or Golden Gate Drive and Dublin Boulevard. Tax services will be performed on Wednesdays, by appointment only. You can drop-off your tax documents on Wednesday and return the following Wednesday to sign the completed returns. Wednesday schedules are Feb. 10 to April 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for drop off; and Feb. 17 to April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pick up.
Please note, center staff will conduct a thorough interview to avoid missing information and keep your tax documents to prepare your tax returns. It will take about one week to have your return finalized.
To get started, make a required appointment, print out an interview intake form, fill it out completely and bring it with you to the appointment. Then, gather all supporting documents as listed here:
- An original photo identification to prove your identity, such as a California driver’s license or passport.
- Copies of your photo identification and social security cards for everyone on the tax return, including children. Staff will match the copies against your originals.
- All tax documents. If in doubt, bring it anyway.
After your appointment, wait one week while the volunteers prepare and check your tax returns. As an IRS-certified VITA site, your return will be prepared by one VITA volunteer and quality reviewed by another VITA volunteer. When your tax returns are ready for review, you will receive a phone call from the quality reviewer to schedule a telephone or Zoom call to review and approve your returns.
Finally, return to pick up your documents and copies of tax returns. This will typically be one week after drop-off, but it may be longer if there is a need to wait for additional documents or information. At the pick-up, staff will return all original documents and all copies, and will also provide copies of your tax returns. You will be asked to sign the e-file authorization forms required for the center to e-file tax returns on your behalf.
Please note, volunteers and staff depend on you to provide the required information and documents needed to prepare complete and accurate returns. You have the final responsibility for the income tax returns and, therefore, you should review them carefully before you sign the e-file authorization. The center is not responsible for the inclusion of doubtful deductions or inadequately supported documentation, nor for resulting taxes, penalties, or interest.
During your appointments, you must follow all COVID safety requirements. For more information, call 925-416-5100. To find a VITA site close to your area, call the United Way helpline at 2-1-1.