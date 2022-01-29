Maj. Katherine Brown, assigned to Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156 of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), has received a Certificate of Recognition for Lifesaving, with a Silver Star attached to the ribbon, for her role last year in rescuing a hiker lost in the desert with a broken leg.
The Certificate of Recognition for Lifesaving is awarded to CAP members “who save a human life,” but do not meet CAP criteria to receive a Bronze or Silver Medal of Valor. The Silver Star indicates lifesaving actions other than transporting blood or an organ for donation.
Brown was a member of a CAP California Wing team that was coordinating the in-air actions of three aircraft on a training mission in May 2021 when the CAP was notified by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that there was an injured person lost in the desert.
Brown and her team diverted one aircraft to begin an airborne search with little more than an approximate location originating from a cell phone signal, while the other two aircraft returned to base to refuel, according to a CAP announcement.
The first aircraft, low on fuel, located the injured hiker. A refueled aircraft took over aerial surveillance while Brown and her team continued to coordinate with a ground rescue team, which managed to reach the injured man in rugged terrain as daylight waned.
CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Squadron 156 is based at Livermore Airport.