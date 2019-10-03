Tri-Valley Cultural Jews Sukkot takes place on Sunday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Poxon-Hudson Home, 2383 Lancaster Ct. in Hayward. Attendees will build a sukkah and enjoy a potluck brunch to celebrate the harvest holiday, and activities will be available for children and adults. Guests are asked to bring a dish to share (with all ingredients listed), a branch for the roof of the sukkah, and a piece of fruit or gourd to hang. Those with hammers or power drills are welcome to bring them to help build the sukkah.
The cost is free for members, and $10 for nonmembers aged 13 and up.