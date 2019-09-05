Monday, September 16, 7:00 PM, the Tri-Valley Democratic Club (TVDems) will hold a meeting at the IBEW Union Hall, 6250 Village Parkway, in Dublin, to hear Marisol Rubio, candidate for Senate District 7, explain why she deserves the club’s endorsement. The Dems will also vote on endorsing Eric Swalwell for Congress and Rebecca Bauer-Kahan for State Assembly. Q&A discussion will follow endorsement proposals to assist members with decision making. Jane Vosburg of Fossil Free California will ask TVDems to join the alliance. Doors open at 6:30 PM for networking and light refreshments. No charge.