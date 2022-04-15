Alameda County — This Easter, there will be plenty of opportunities for families to celebrate across the Tri-Valley. From egg hunts to crafts to entertainers, locals will surely find something to make them bunny hop on Saturday, April 16.
In Dublin, check out the Spring Eggstravaganza hosted at Heritage Park and Museums. The event runs from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. with egg hunts being held at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11 a.m. Two separate styles of egg hunt will be available, one geared toward younger kids that will be less difficult, and one traditional egg hunt for older children.
“It’ll be a really fun and festive event,” said Lauren Marriott, Dublin’s special events coordinator.
There will also be the opportunity to take photos with Peter Rabbit and Flopsy, play games, jump in a bounce house, get a face painting, and make arts and crafts. Children attending must preregister for the event online, as there will be no on-site registration. The registration fee is $15 per child for residents and $18 per child for non-residents. Parents, grandparents and guardians receive free admission. Space for each egg hunt session is limited, so be sure to register online at www.dublinrecguide.com.
Livermore is also having a Spring Eggstravaganza and Egg Hunt. The event will take place in Sycamore Grove Park with time slots for the egg hunt at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Candy and other prizes will be given out based on the number of eggs collected. Rangers will teach all kids in attendance about adaptive eggs, conduct some “egg-citing eggs-periments,” and check out the local birds’ nesting habits and egg specimens. Those interested can register for a time online at the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District website. There is a $10 fee for egg hunt participants.
The fourth annual Bunny Hop Scavenger Hunt will take place in downtown Pleasanton. Beginning at Museum on Main, participants will check in to obtain a Bunny Hop map. All children participating will receive a goody bag, while adults receive a list of clues and locations to lead them to participating businesses.
“Our event is unique, because we try to involve as many businesses as possible to raise awareness for what they do for the community,” shared Jordon Benson, Pleasanton Downtown Association community and office manager.
Parents will have the answers to all the clues in order to help their child locate all the treat locations, which include locations such as Towne Center Books, Primrose Bakery, Studio 7 Arts, Color Me Mine and the Pleasanton Library. Special offers for adults will also be available. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for children ages 10 and under. Only the first 600 participants will be allowed to participate.