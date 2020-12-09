The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah arrives at sundown Thursday, Dec. 10, with events and activities online and outdoors to observe a holiday that one rabbi called a "light in dark times."
Leaders at the Tri-Valley's two synagogues in Pleasanton are taking different paths for holiday activities, with Congregation Beth Emek going completely virtual and Chabad of the Tri-Valley scheduling two outdoor events that its rabbi says will be conducted "safely and joyously."
"I think it's so important for people to come together this year," said Chabad's Rabbi Raleigh Resnick. "It's dangerous when you don't celebrate … I think it's really beautiful. There are ways of doing this."
Hanukkah, or the "Festival of Lights," commemorates the Maccabees' victory over the much larger Syrian army to reclaim and rededicate the temple in Jerusalem in 200 B.C. As the legend has it, the Maccabees had just enough oil to light the temple's menorah for one night, but it miraculously burned for eight nights.
Jews light candles each evening of the eight-day holiday, adding a candle each night while displaying lighted menorahs of all shapes and sizes in their windows.
Families also eat fried foods, notably potato latkes and doughnuts, give gifts and play a game with a spinning top called a dreidel for coins — often made from chocolate — during parties in the home.
In normal times, communities hold public menorah lightings inside shopping malls and other public areas, but this year will be different with state and county restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic.
"As a congregation, we are placing the health and safety of our members and the community we live in as a top priority," said Rabbi Larry Milder of Congregation Beth Emek. "Judaism considers saving lives as the highest commandment so all of our observances have to be shaped with that value in mind."
Milder has conducted regular Sabbath and other services online since the pandemic began and Hanukkah observances will be the same.
Nightly candle lightings beginning at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10, will be broadcast on Facebook, the temple's website and YouTube. Following a special Hanukkah/Sabbath service online Friday at 8 p.m., temple members will host the candle lightings each day.
Traditionally, Beth Emek members bring their menorahs to Sabbath services during Hanukkah, but Zoom will allow participants to see the variety of menorahs up close, Milder said.
"Everybody has a menorah they are really proud of," the rabbi said. "I know that one of the things being online has done, it's allowed for a level of intimacy that we didn't even know we can have. You see people's faces really closely. You feel like you are welcomed into homes."
Milder, additionally, will host "Rabbi Milder's Hanukkah Concert" at 1 p.m. Monday on YouTube. Milder usually performs the concert in person for seniors at the Reutlinger Community assisted living center in Danville, but this year the event will be online for the residents and anyone else who wants to watch online. Visit https://bit.ly/Indy_Milder to join.
"We are all sad that we can't be together physically," Milder said. "At the same time, there are observances that people can participate in remotely that would never have happened."
Chabad, meanwhile, is forging ahead with two outdoor events, although not as originally planned. In normal times, Chabad holds a public menorah lighting inside Stoneridge Shopping Center. Instead, Chabad will hold a free drive-in celebration called "Chanukah Wonderland" on the second floor of the mall's parking structure at 5 p.m., Dec. 10. The event promises a "mega" menorah lighting, a light show, a musical concert and latkes, doughnuts and gifts delivered to people in their cars.
A dinner and concert with paid admission and a public menorah lighting that was supposed to be held Sunday in the plaza outside the Bankhead Theater will instead be held in the Chabad synagogue's parking lot, where county restrictions on outdoor restaurants do not apply.
"These things are evolving and changing every day," Resnick said. "The restrictions, we are following every bit of them. We believe in following the law and following the safety codes."
Families will sit at tables 10 feet apart, staying socially distant.
"The overriding message is we can stay safe and we can celebrate together," Resnick said. "I think this year we need it more than other years. I think it's so important for people to come together."
Both rabbis said burning the Hanukkah candles is symbolic during the pandemic. Resnick said the lights will help "light up the darkness."
Milder said Hanukkah is about hope.
"It's about light in dark times," Milder said."It's about believing that things can be better and not giving into despair. That's a message everybody can relate to."
To watch Milder’s concert, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_Milder. Find Emek’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/CongregationBethEmekPleasanton.