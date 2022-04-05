Tri-Valley Haven’s Housing First Program provides domestic violence survivors with rental and security deposit funding and first month’s rent.
Eligible clients must secure housing before applying. Suitable housing can include renting a room in a house, renting an apartment with roommates, etc. The program does not offer ongoing rental funding or subsidized housing.
Program applicants must have a history of domestic violence victimization and be a current resident of the Tri-Valley area. In addition, participants should be employed or receiving government assistance. To qualify, individuals will need to provide their California I.D., proof of income, a bank statement and a current rental agreement.
To see if you qualify for the Domestic Violence Housing First Program, contact Mary Sanchez, Housing Specialist, at Tri-Valley Haven, 925-449-1664 extension 2404 or email Marye@trivalleyhaven.org.