Tri-Valley Haven, a local nonprofit organization that supports survivors of domestic violence, is preparing for its annual Pace for Peace 5k/10k event on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Livermore.
The event is designed to raise awareness of domestic violence and related abuse.
Domestic violence affects individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of age, gender, or socioeconomic status. Tri-Valley Haven’s mission is to provide a safe haven for survivors, offering comprehensive services such as emergency shelter, counseling, legal support, and transitional housing. The funds raised from the Pace For Peace 5k/10k will play a crucial role in sustaining these programs and ensuring that survivors receive the care and assistance they need to rebuild their lives.
Registration for the walk/run opens at 7 a.m. with walk-in registration and the race begins at 8 a.m. The event begins at 3663 Pacific Ave. in Livermore, with parking at the Livermore Town Center. The walk/run is stroller and pet friendly (Leases on dogs are required)