Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides support services for victims of homelessness and domestic abuse, will offer 70-hours of state-approved volunteer training this summer.
The Zoom-based Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Training program will begin on Tuesday, July 12. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 10:15 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday, through Sept. 6. Those who complete the training will receive state certification and volunteer one shift per month for the Tri-Valley Haven Crisis Line, Sexual Assault Response Team, or the agency’s legal clinic over the next 12 months.
The cost of the program is $140 per person, with $100 refunded following the required volunteer service. Participants must be at least 18. For more information or to apply, visit trivalleyhaven.org.