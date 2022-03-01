Tri-Valley Haven, a nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness, and poverty, has opened a new food pantry at 150 N. L Street in Livermore.
The food pantry is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Free food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, is available to low-income
Tri-Valley residents who fill out a brief, confidential application at the pantry. The pantry also offers baby products, hygiene supplies, and some household items.