Tri-Valley Haven will begin an in-person support group for survivors of domestic violence starting Monday, Dec. 12. Each session will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., every Monday for eight weeks, with the exception of holidays. Participants must register ahead of time as there will be no exception for drop-ins. The weekly, facilitated support groups are confidential and conducted by licensed professionals. For safety and confidentiality, the location of the group meeting will be given upon registration. For registration and questions, call Sharon at 925-449-5846 extension 2607 or email sharon@trivalleyhaven.org.
