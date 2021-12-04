Tri-Valley Haven is asking for community donations to help provide meals to about 3,400 people this holiday season, along with Christmas stockings and gift cards.
Joe Magliano, chairman of the nonprofit’s Holiday Program Planning Committee, said last week that Tri-Valley Haven is in need of $20 gift cards from Target and Safeway stores.
“When kindness and warm hearts are shared with people around you, you have friends everywhere,” Magliano said. “We could not conduct this event without the generous contributions from our wonderful community and dedicated supporters.”
Gift cards can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Tri-Valley Haven offices, 3663 Pacific Ave., in Livermore. Donations for the holiday program can also be made on the nonprofit’s website, www.trivalleyhaven.org.
Tri-Valley Haven operates a free food pantry for low-income residents at the Mar Thoma Church, 418 Junction Ave., in Livermore.