Tri-Valley Haven is collecting donations for their summer outreach to assist unhoused people. They are asking for items such as reusable water bottles, sunscreen, cooling towels, hats and more. Donations are currently being accepted at the Community Building, 3663 Pacific Avenue, Livermore, Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
featured
Christian Youth Theater (CYT) enjoyed a successful run with Shrek The Musical at Livermore High School. The six performances ran June 16 to 19, with nearly 60 students between the ages of 8 and 18 performing the theatrical adaption of DreamWo…
