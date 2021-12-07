The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' Giving Machines #LightTheWorld campaign has raised almost $9 million for charities since 2017.
Tri-Valley Haven has been selected as one of the three local Bay Area nonprofits to benefit from the machines this year! The Giving Machines are open from now until Jan. 3, 2022, at 4780 Lincoln Avenue in Oakland’s Temple Hill. You can also donate online to the Giving Machines at churchofjesuschrist.org; or you can donate directly to Tri-Valley Haven by visiting www.trivalleyhaven.org.
Here is what Tri-Valley Haven is requesting in the Temple Hill Giving Machines:
• Pajamas for a Child – $10.00
• School Backpack – $25.00
• Groceries for Abuse Survivors – $50.00
• A Night of Safe Shelter – $100.00
• Healthy Relationship Training - $240.00
For more information, visit www.trivalleyhaven.org.