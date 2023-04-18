Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides shelter and other services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness, is soliciting applications for internships from second-year students enrolled in a marriage and family therapist program or associate degree in social work at a local university.
Tri-Valley Haven said the internship program is designed to help future mental-health practitioners better understand and support those affected by domestic violence or sexual assault and are interns will be supervised by a licensed clinician in line with the California Board of Behavioral Sciences guidelines.