LIV_Thrift Store Donations.jpg
Alex Win Studiod

Tri-Valley Haven's Thrift Store is in need of donations, especially gently used clothing and houseware items, such as home décor and kitchen supplies. The store is located at 116 North L St. in Livermore, and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  All proceeds from Tri-Valley Haven’s Thrift Store benefit the organization’s programs.