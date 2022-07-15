Tri-Valley Haven's Thrift Store is in need of donations, especially gently used clothing and houseware items, such as home décor and kitchen supplies. The store is located at 116 North L St. in Livermore, and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds from Tri-Valley Haven’s Thrift Store benefit the organization’s programs.
Tri-Valley Haven's Thrift Store Seeks Community Support
- Photo - Doug Jorgensen
From left: Talia Fallis, Megan Bahr, Tenay Fallis and Christine Carpio of the Ballet Roots Dance Company in Pleasanton, perform during their “Summer Collection” production on June 10 at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.
