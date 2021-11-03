REGIONAL — In an event organized by the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, mayors from the Tri-Valley’s five cities sat before an audience at Wente Vineyards last week to discuss current events during the 2021 Mayors’ Summit.
At the Oct. 28 event, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, Danville Mayor Renee Morgan, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown and San Ramon Mayor David Hudson detailed their cities’ COVID-19 recovery measures to help residents and small businesses alike, efforts to meet the state’s housing mandates, and citizen involvement — along with their favorite restaurants.
“We have 63,000 jobs in the City of Pleasanton, which I’m very, very proud of and will continue to support,” said Brown. “We also have 5,500 local businesses that range in size from home businesses to Fortune 500 businesses.”
When asked by KQED moderator Guy Marzorati if her city had experienced a change in citizen involvement since the onset of the pandemic, Hernandez said her staff worked hard to connect with residents through online communications. She further expressed appreciation for being able to connect with officials from Alameda County.
“Being able to have that relationship with the county is huge, because we never had that before,” Hernandez said. “Did anybody know before who the health director was — Dr. Moss — or those types of people? Being able to have that information and being able to get it out to our residents fast was very, very important.”
On business recovery, Woerner noted that while the Livermore downtown area lost 11 businesses, it also gained 13.
“And our sales tax has recovered; it took a substantial hit in the first half of last year, but it’s back up,” Woerner continued. “I think the major place where things are going to change is within the housing development … prices have gone up in Livermore now — it averages over a million — and that’s a 25% increase.”
All five mayors took turns discussing water, transportation, redistricting and regional partnerships that could help advance life in the Tri-Valley and beyond.
“We found that when we pull together as five cities, we also start lobbying our federal and our state electeds to support transit dollars for the area,” Brown continued. As a five-cities group, we’re equal to the 10th largest city in the State of California, and that helps get the attention that we need versus just Pleasanton or just San Ramon. We’ll continue to do that.”