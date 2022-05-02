Former California Assemblywoman Catharine Baker interviews the mayors of Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton in a one-hour edition of “Mayor’s Report on Location” now airing on TV30.
The interview with Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, and Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown was taped at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. The show can be seen on Comcast TV Channel 30, AT&T U-Verse via Channel 99, and tv30.org.
Baker, a Republican, represented Assembly District 16 from 2014 to 2018.