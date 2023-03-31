Four percent of Livermore residents, and 5% of those living in Pleasanton, struggle with poverty, according to data shared at the “Race, Power and Poverty” conference hosted last month by the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance Anti-Poverty Collaborative.
“Oftentimes, the Tri-Valley is viewed as a suburbia and as a result, poverty is not discussed or addressed,” said Yanira Guzma, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School Board member who attended the conference. “However, this is not the case. There is poverty in our neighborhoods, it’s just hidden. The message I heard was that we can all experience poverty because it’s a circumstance, not a lifestyle.”