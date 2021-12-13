Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TNVPA) hosted its inaugural recognition event “The Power of Giving” at the Bankhead Theater, on Dec. 7, where officials honored the beneficiaries and benefactors of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund.
The group also announced the expansion of the fund into a broader grant program to continue the momentum, which began during the first campaign. The grant program launches in January 2022.
During its first campaign, the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund raised $183,000 in unrestricted funds, distributing over $30,000 total to each the beneficiaries in three rounds. The organizations were Axis Community Health, Open Heart Kitchen, CityServe of the Tri-Valley, Tri-Valley Haven, Senior Support of the Tri-Valley, and Spectrum Community Services (Meals on Wheels).
The evening ended with a surprise announcement by TVNPA CEO Kathy Young and Board President Carolyn Siegfried about the expansion of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund into an annual grant program.
“The success of the first campaign of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund demonstrated the importance of providing unrestricted funds to nonprofits in support of program and service delivery,” said TVNPA CEO Kathy Young. “In fact, the immediate impact we saw inspired our grant program’s tag line: ‘Immediate Impact – Measurable Results.’”
Any 501(c)3 organizations serving the Tri-Valley communities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville and Sunol, will be eligible to apply for grants of between $1,000 to $5,000 four times per year.
“Matching partners determine the amount of their match,” Young explained, “We are excited to announce that CHEF and the Suttons have committed to match the first $25,000 at 150%. We couldn’t be more grateful for their continued support.”
For more information, visit tvnpa.org/tvnf.