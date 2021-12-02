Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) will host “The Power of Giving” on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m., an inaugural recognition event celebrating the collective resiliency and successes of our nonprofits, local businesses, and community members who came together to support those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will also highlight many of the major contributors to numerous nonprofits serving our communities and improving the quality of life in the Tri-Valley region.
“The success of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund during the COVID-19 lockdown showed us just how motivated our community was to wrap a blanket of services around the shoulders of those in need,” said TVNPA CEO Kathy Young. “The beauty of the fund is that it is the first locally focused effort of its kind, with individuals, families, organizations and businesses coming together in immediate, measurable ways to lift up the nonprofits who lift up our neighbors. That’s something to celebrate.”
In addition to inspiring recognitions, TVNPA welcomes the dynamic Dr. Dyrell Foster, president of Las Positas College, as emcee, and entertainment by David Victor (of Harmony & Healing and Supergroup SF), as well as young local concert pianist Michael Hong.
The event will recognize the funds beneficiaries, donors, and community contributors.
TVNPA launched the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund in the early days of the pandemic to support operational scaling for six safety-net service providers facing soaring, immediate service delivery challenges during the 2020 pandemic lockdown. During that time, the fund raised $183,000 in unrestricted funds. Distributions to the beneficiaries occurred in three rounds of $10,500 per organization per round. The organizations are Axis Community Health, Open Heart Kitchen, CityServe of the Tri-Valley, Tri-Valley Haven, Senior Support of the Tri-Valley, and Spectrum Community Services (Meals on Wheels).
Large corporate and organizational donors were joined by students, teachers, church groups, and a great number of young families – many of whom, despite experiencing personal hardships themselves, found the motivation to help their neighbors by raising money for the fund in creative ways such as holding mask-a-thons, donation drives, neighborhood group events, Facebook fundraisers, and online music recitals.
Many community members throughout the Tri-Valley gave money and time to support a wide range of nonprofits serving our community. We are offering our member organizations a chance to highlight their most active, top contributors (either through donations or volunteering) at this event.
TVNPA wishes to thank Livermore Performing Arts Center and Tri-Valley Conservancy for their sponsorships of the event and welcomes other organizations and businesses to join them. Sponsorships are still available with varying benefits levels.
The event is free to the general public, but online registration is required through the TVNPA website. The Bankhead Theater requests all attendees follow all COVID-related health and safety protocols in place at the time of the event. Visit livermorearts.org/ for current information on attendance requirements.
For more information or to register, visit tvnpa.org.