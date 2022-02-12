On the heels of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund’s first successful campaign for COVID-19 relief, TVNPA launched the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund Grant Program this month, a quarterly grant program offering unrestricted funds to support nonprofit organizations serving the Tri-Valley communities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville and Sunol.
Thanks to matching partners Community Health and Education Foundation (CHEF) and Marti and John Sutton, the first $25,000 in individual donations will be matched by 150%. The grant program was announced at TVNPA’s inaugural “Power of Giving” event at the Bankhead Theater this past December, where benefactors and beneficiaries of the TVNF’s first campaign were recognized for their collective resiliency and successful efforts to meet the needs of Tri-Valley residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first quarterly application cycle is now open and closes on Feb. 22, 2022. Nonprofits serving the Tri-Valley that are registered as 501(c)3 organizations or have a fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply for grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 in unrestricted funds. Distributions will take place quarterly and as with the first campaign, grant funds are unrestricted, meaning they can be used for operational purposes as well as for program and service delivery.
The application can be found at tvnpa.org/tvnf.
“The lack of operational funding sources for nonprofits became immediately apparent during the early days of the pandemic as nonprofits lost their ability to fundraise – their primary method for procuring operating funds. In fact, that gap and immediate need inspired the first campaign,” explained Kathy Young, TVNPA president and CEO. “Through it, we saw the impact of unrestricted funding was immediate and measurable, which has inspired us to expand the fund and provide this type of ongoing support to even more nonprofits in the region.”
As with the first campaign, the impact of the TVNF Grant Program is bolstered by a matching funds component, and TVNPA is excited to partner once again with CHEF, who will manage that portion of the program. Funds from matching partners can only be used when funding is raised from other entities to make the match. Donors can curate their donations in several ways: making a one-time contribution at any time; scheduling recurring contributions; and/or becoming a matching funds partner for one quarter, several quarters, or annually.
Donors also can choose what type of organization their contributions benefits: direct service organizations, arts and science organizations; or any kind of organization. Donations can be made anytime at tvnpa.org/tvnf.
TVNPA has been the regional convener for nonprofit organizations serving the Tri-Valley since 2014 and Carolyn Siegfried, TVNPA board chair, shared her excitement for the grant program as a logical next step and natural extension of the organization’s mission.
“In addition to connecting, supporting and advocating forour nonprofit community, TVNPA has over time become an incubator for nonprofit start-ups who find value in our educational and informational workshops, regional networking meetings, and mentoring opportunities,” said Siegfried. “With the support of individual donors, community groups, foundations and businesses, our entire nonprofit community is now set to become even stronger and more responsive to our region’s needs.”
For more information, or to apply or donate, visit tvnpa.org/tvnf.