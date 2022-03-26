The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) has opened a workspace and resource center for community organizations in downtown Livermore.
The nonprofit alliance said the CommonPoint Nonprofit Center at 116 N. L St. is “a physical extension of the programs and services” it already provides to encourage the growth and development of the local nonprofit community.
Created in 2014, the TVNPA provides resources for other nonprofit groups, including education, advocacy, skills training, workforce development, and organizational resources. The center offers flexible office space for both start-up and established nonprofits on a drop-in or long-term basis. It also offers ‘virtual offices’ for nonprofits that just want a physical address and use of the conference room.
The nonprofit center will be staffed by TVNPA employees and volunteers and offer such amenities as secure Wi-Fi, printers, and a kitchen.
“Having a physical place for collaboration – not just with colleagues, but also those they serve – is important for nonprofits, particularly when they’re just getting started,” said TVNPA President Kathy Young. “Larger nonprofits not based in the Tri-Valley also benefit from having an office front closer to those they serve here.”
According to TVNPA, Hively, Quest Science Center, and HERS Breast Cancer Foundation have already committed to leasing space at CommonPoint.
For more information, contact Kathy Young at 925-699-7323 or kathy@tvnpa.org.