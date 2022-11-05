Colleen Gregerson, executive director of Battery Powered, the community giving program of The Battery Club in San Francisco, will deliver the keynote address at the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance’s annual Power of Giving Celebration, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA), which helps fund nonprofit organizations in the Tri-Valley, will also present its first-ever Impact Makers Awards.
TVNPA honorees will include Alan Burnham, a consultant on energy projects at Sanford University and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, who will receive the Community Investor Award, and Carolyn Siegfried, executive director of the Pedrozzi Foundation, who will receive the Leadership Award. The Pedrozzi Foundation provides college and vocational scholarships for Livermore students.
The Innovation in Fundraising Award will go to the Livermore-based Community Health and Leadership Foundation, while the Corporate Philanthropy Award will go to the Workday Foundation, the community giving organization for Workday, a Pleasanton-based finance, human resources, and planning software company.
The evening will include food, local wines, entertainment with comedian Regina Stoops, and a fundraising raffle.
Tickets range from $25 per person for regular admission, lobby reception, and general seating to $250 per person for a VIP reception with priority seating. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit tvnpa.org.