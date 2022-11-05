LOGO - Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance TVNPA

Colleen Gregerson, executive director of Battery Powered, the community giving program of The Battery Club in San Francisco, will deliver the keynote address at the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance’s annual Power of Giving Celebration, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA), which helps fund nonprofit organizations in the Tri-Valley, will also present its first-ever Impact Makers Awards.