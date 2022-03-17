Alameda County — Five Tri-Valley leaders joined together March 10 to express their commitment to working with community nonprofit organizations to deal with issues including homelessness, hunger and mental healthcare.
Mayors Karla Brown of Pleasanton, Bob Woerner of Livermore, Melissa Hernandez of Dublin, Newell Arnerich of Danville and Vice Mayor Sridhar Verose of San Ramon met for the Tri-Valley NonProfit Alliance’s (TVNPA) Mayors Summit 2022. About 100 people attended the online event.
“I truly feel that it's our job to create awareness of the work that our nonprofits do,” Hernandez said. “We need to ensure that they're sustainable … because without money, it's hard for the nonprofits to keep moving forward and to be able to help.”
During the 90-minute event, moderator Kathy Young focused her questions to the leaders on how nonprofits can strengthen relationships with cities and their leaders to benefit the region. Young said nonprofit organizations require city funding, grants and philanthropic donations to survive.
The audience included numerous representatives from nonprofit organizations that provide services including mental health counseling, education, food banks, healthcare, art and sports programs, assistance for seniors and housing.
Woerner said nonprofit organizations were essential in assisting government agencies in providing human services, as well as playing roles in conservation and saving open spaces.
“We can provide the services like police, fire, library, transportation and public utilities, but governments and commercial enterprises really can't do everything,” Woerner said. “Nonprofits, with their various really passionate pursuit of their various goals, are key to our high quality of life.”
Calling nonprofits key partners, Brown said Pleasanton had allocated $2.6 million in grants in the last two years to local organizations to provide crisis intervention, help for food insecurity and mental health.
Brown said community members regularly ask her how they can help various causes. Brown suggested TVNPA post lists where nonprofits need help, whether packing groceries at food banks or delivering food, and enlist cities’ help to fill the need.
“I think we can give you more than just money, which we're happy to do,” Brown said. “I want to give you volunteers that can help because I know that doing a nonprofit is endless hours, lots of responsibility…If you need volunteers, let's work together and see if we can come up with a process that is a volunteer list, publicize it, vet these volunteers to make sure they're going to show up and that they have a background (check.)”
Each leader said the region’s mayors, city council members and staff worked well together to lobby for county and federal funding to pay for various assistance programs.
Asked to identify key issues that kept them up at night, leaders cited mental health, especially for children, as a priority.
“COVID has exacerbated those conditions,” Arnerich said.
Hernandez cited three cities’ collaboration last year with Axis Community Health to fund free mental health services for residents regardless of income.
“Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton came together when we knew there was a need with regard to mental health,” Hernandez said. “That’s a great example of how we do recognize a need and then reach out to each other…That's a recent, shining example of cooperation and shared goals.”
Verose agreed that mental health care was a key issue, but added that the Bay Area’s housing crisis was one where nonprofits and cities should work together to solve.
“We are not as bad as other Bay Area cities, but it's just a matter of time,” Verose said. “It’s continuing to become a major issue for all of our cities. We need to work in collaboration so that we can address these issues before they become major problems.”