The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund (TVNF), a partnership between the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) and the Community Health & Education Foundation (CHEF), both based in Livermore, has awarded a total of $30,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations.
TVNPA, which provides workforce development and organizational resources for other nonprofits, said the initial round of TVNF 2023 grants went to Allie’s Pals Cat Rescue, Culinary Angels, Eugene O’Neill Foundation Tao House, Hope Hospice, Little Miracles, Livermore Art Association, Robot Garden, San Ramon University Women AAUW, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Sonrise Equine Therapy.