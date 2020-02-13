The Tri-Valley Repertory Theater will hold auditions for its production of “Annie” at 7 p.m., on Feb. 24 and 25. Auditions are by appointment only and may be scheduled by sending an email to KBreedveld@trivalleyrep.com
Rehearsals will begin (depending on cast conflicts) on May 12 and are generally scheduled for 7:30 -10:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and 6-9 p.m. on Sundays. Children’s rehearsals will be over by 8:30 p.m. on weeknights until school is out of session. There will be seven performances at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, from July 18 through Aug. 2
For more information, including roles to be cast, go to www.trivalleyrep.org/.