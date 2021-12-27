More than a hundred older residents of the Tri-Valley area will be receiving Christmas gifts this year from the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley, a nonprofit organization that operates out of the Pleasanton Senior Center.
Volunteers with the Senior Support Program called 115 seniors to ask what they would like for Christmas. Several other groups then joined in to purchase gifts, including Boys Team Charity of Danville; Global Leadership Initiatives for Youth; the Human Rights Club and Me to We Club, both from Granada High School; and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Other groups, including Pleasanton Community of Character, Boys Team Charity, BRET Realty, Hively, and volunteers with the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore helped prepare gift bags with toiletries and other necessities, along with a candy cane and some Ghirardelli chocolate squares.
Hana Baker, a fifth grader at Vintage Hills Elementary in Pleasanton, made Christmas cards for each gift bag as school project.
The gift bags and other presents will be hand delivered to the seniors between now and Christmas.