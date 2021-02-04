The Rotary Club of Dublin, Rotary Club of Pleasanton North and Tri-Valley Rotary are inviting local high school students to test their oration skills at the first, Covid-safe, virtual club-level version of the Richard D. King Annual Youth Speech Contest.
The competition, which recognizes the value of public speaking skills for emerging youth leaders, will provide 9th to 12th grade students an opportunity to write an original five-minute speech, based on the theme of ‘Rotary Opens Opportunities.’ Contestants will then record videos of their lectures for judging before their recordings are presented and contest results are announced at Zoom meetings during the week of Feb. 21.
Contestants will be randomly assigned to one of three club-level contests conducted simultaneously by the local Rotary chapters. The winners of each contest will be awarded a $150 cash prize. They will qualify for area competition with its $200 top prize in March, with the possibility of moving on to the regional contest and its $250 top prize later in the month. Regional contest winners will compete for a top prize of $1000 at the Rotary District 5170 finals in April.
Second- and third-place winners at the three club-level contests will be awarded $100 and $50, respectively. The application deadline is Feb. 7. Applications and contest rules are available at tinyurl.com/2021RotarySpeechContest.