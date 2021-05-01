A short story by Violet Carr Moore, a member of the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club, received first place in a statewide competition for pandemic-related fiction sponsored by the High Desert Branch.
Moore’s tale of a travel writer under government quarantine for a terminal condition was also published in the California Writers Club anthology, “Survival: Tales of Pandemic,” along with stories by 23 other authors.
Although the story, “Fatal,” was written before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Writers Club summary notes that Moore’s main character, “Laura,” “wants to leave a protected environment to photograph the Mississippi River, but she is declared terminal and denied a travel permit... Nathan, a governmental employee assigned to keep her quarantined, becomes Laura’s ally and plans her escape...”
Moore received $150 from the High Desert Branch for her winning entry. In addition, profits from the sale of the anthology, which is available on Amazon, were divided evenly among the top three award winners and donated to charities of their choice. Moore donated her $400 share to Open Heart Kitchen.