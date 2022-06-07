Jessica Jiang from Amador High School, Annika Gangopadhyay from Foothill High School, and Prakriti, from Monte Vista High School in Danville were named first-place winners in the Tri-Valley Writers Club’s 11th annual High School Writing Contest.
According to the Tri-Valley group, a branch of the California Writers Club, 81 students from a dozen Tri-Valley schools submitted 116 entries, including 32 short stories, 61 poems, and 23 nonfiction essays. Students from a dozen Tri-Valley high schools competed.
Jiang received first-place honors for her short story, “The Silent Voices.” Gangopadhyay received first place in poetry for “Nautch Girl.” Saxena was honored in nonfiction for “How to Win a Fight with Your Parents.” Second place in Short Story Fiction went to Sameer Dhanvantari, Vineyard High School in Livermore, while third went to Meghan Boyle, California High School in San Ramon. Honorable mentions went to Sarah Ham, Monte Vista; Alex Hanin, California; Serena Lei, Foothill; Shriya Sridhar, Dougherty High School; Sneha Ganesh, Dougherty; and Yufei Xian, Amador.
Second place in poetry went to Julia Vu, Quarry Lane School, while there was a tie for third between Catherine Vuletic, San Ramon Valley High School, and Sarah Baer, Amador. Honorable mentions went to Michelle Pan, Quarry Lane; Victoria Huang, Foothill; and Annika Gangopadhyay, Foothill.
Second place in nonfiction went to Srija Nampally, Dublin High School, while third went to Natalie May, Granada High School. Honorable mentions went to Emma Ka, Amador; Jessica Bakar, Foothill; Angelina Ge, San Ramon Valley; and Gayathri Viswanath, Dougherty.
The winners were honored in a program at the Four Points by Sheraton in Pleasanton on May 21.