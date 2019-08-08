Tri-Valley Youth View, an hour special TV program produced by middle and high school students who attended one of the TV30 Summer Camps is currently airing on TV30 and on the station’s website at tv30.org . This is the eleventh year Tri-Valley Community TV has offered a TV Summer Camp. Each summer there are two sessions of this unique TV camp.
This premiere episode of Tri-Valley Youth View represents the work of students who attended the first session the week of June 10 – 14. Eleven students from all over the Tri-Valley participated in the five-day camp. "TV30 is the only place in the greater Bay Area that students can gain this type of hands on experience in an actual broadcast environment and see their program broadcast on television,” said Melissa Tench-Stevens, Executive Director at TVCTV.
“Students also have the rare opportunity to interact with professionals who share their time to be interviewed. In the last ten years students have kept in touch with us and due to their TVCTV experience, have decided to make media their career. We truly appreciate the time that Tri-Valley professionals extend to be interviewed and interact with the students,” she added.
The hands-on TV Camp provides an introduction to the technical and talent aspects of studio and field production. Tri-Valley Youth View was written and produced by students from grades six to twelve. Campers researched and wrote questions, acted as crew for all the production positions and were talent for the program.
Guests on this new episode of Tri-Valley Youth View included Tim Sbranti, Athletic Director, Dublin High School; Dr. Rishi Sawhney, Oncologist, Stanford Health Care-Valleycare Cancer Center; Dave Goulart, owner, Aqua Hero Pool & Spa; Carlo Sendaydiego, City of Livermore Traffic Engineer; Melanie Sadek, Executive Director of Valley Humane Society; Paul Spence, Community Development Director, City of Livermore; and Catherine Cheda, General Manager, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham.
The program is available to view anytime via video on demand at tv30.org. It is also broadcasting on Comcast TV30 and AT&T U-Verse.